MPD: Aerosol dusters found in vehicle of man accused of 5 OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on the Beltline late Thursday night has led to the arrest of a Madison man on what would be his fifth operating while intoxicated charge, the police department reported.

The suspect crashed while on the off-ramp leading to Fish Hatchery Road, according to the Madison Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene shortly after 10 p.m., they found the vehicle was badly damaged.

The driver was first taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked into the Dane Co. jail.

While the police department’s incident report did not specifically indicate what substance the driver was allegedly operating under, it did note that officers found “open canisters of aerosol dusters inside the vehicle.”

The arrest came less than a year after the 34-year-old was convicted on a fourth-offense OWI charge. Court records indicate he pleaded no contest to the felony in November of last year.

