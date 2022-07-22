MPD: Driver argued with pedestrian just prior to Madison rollover; 2 hurt

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An argument between driver and a pedestrian near an elementary school on Madison’s north side led to a rollover crash that injured the woman behind the wheel and one of her passengers, multiple people told investigators.

According to the Madison Police Department, its officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to the intersection of Northport Dr. and School Road, just up the street from Mendota Elementary School, after receiving word of the crash.

They found the 33-year-old driver had gone off the road and struck a tree before her vehicle flipped over, the report continued. The two women in the front seats needed to go to the hospital, but the children in the back seat were not hurt.

People who witnessed the crash told police they saw the driver arguing with someone who was walking in the area just prior to her vehicle going off the road. She has since been cited for reckless driving causing an injury.

The police report did not indicate that the pedestrian had been struck by the vehicle or injured in the incident.

