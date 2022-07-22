Advertisement

MPD investigating theft of auto parts truck

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A delivery truck that was sitting outside an auto parts store was stolen during business hours Thursday afternoon.

According to the Madison Police Department, the auto parts truck was parked at the Advance Auto Parts store, in the 1900 block of Stoughton Rd., when it was reported missing.

Officer responded to the scene around 4 p.m.

Their investigation remains ongoing.

