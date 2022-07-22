MPD investigating theft of auto parts truck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A delivery truck that was sitting outside an auto parts store was stolen during business hours Thursday afternoon.

According to the Madison Police Department, the auto parts truck was parked at the Advance Auto Parts store, in the 1900 block of Stoughton Rd., when it was reported missing.

Officer responded to the scene around 4 p.m.

Their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.