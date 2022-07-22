MPD looking for missing person in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 29-year-old man.

MPD said Joshua Cera was last seen walking near the Barrymore Theatre in the 2900 block of Atwood Ave. Wednesday around 9 p.m.

Cera is described as being 6′ tall and around 200 lbs. He has short black hair.

If you have any information on Cera’s location, MPD is asking you to contact your local law enforcement agency, or the Dane County Public Safety Communications Center at 608-255-2345.

