MPD: Stolen CUV crashes into Madison fence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The theft of another Kia vehicle in Madison ended in a crash early Friday morning after one of the suspects was seen driving recklessly on the city’s west side, the police department reported.

According to its incident log, a witness spotted the Kia Soul and the irresponsible driver before watching the CUV smash into a fence, in the 6700 block of Schroeder Road. The witness also told police about seeing two people run off.

Officers arrived at the scene around 1:20 a.m. and brought in a K-9 and drone to help look for the pair but could not find them. Its investigation remains ongoing.

The MPD report noted that Kia was stolen from a home on Struck Street. Nearby, officers found a different Kia that they described as being “tampered with, but not stolen.”

Madison – as well as other cities in Wisconsin – has seen an influx in the thefts of vehicles made by Kia and its parent company, Hyundai. The department even released an image of a crash that resulted from one of the thefts to show the possible consequences of someone stealing a car.

The Madison Police Department investigates a crash involving a stolen Kia SUV, on June 21, 2022. (Madison Police Dept.)

An MPD blog post corresponded to previous reports that stated the Hyundai and Kia vehicles were often stolen after the suspects broke through the rear window to get in.

The police department previously reminded drivers to take steps to secure their vehicles, including locking them and not leaving keys inside the car. They also recommend parking your vehicle in a secure garage, if possible.

