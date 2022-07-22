Advertisement

REPORT: Brewers sign reliever Jake McGee

San Francisco Giants' Jake McGee pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth...
San Francisco Giants' Jake McGee pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have signed left-handed reliever Jake McGee to a major-league deal, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting.

McGee was released by the San Francisco Giants on July 14 after recording a 7.16 ERA in 21.1 innings this season. Last season for the Giants, the now 35-year-old had a 2.72 ERA with 31 saves.

McGee has a career 3.64 ERA in 632 games with the Rays, Rockies, Dodgers and Giants. He has 79 career saves who in his 13th MLB seasons.

