Sun Prairie Public Safety responds to two gas leaks, no injuries reported

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Units from Sun Prairie Fire, Police, and EMS, along with WE Energies responded to two gas leaks in the area from mid-morning through the afternoon on Monday.

The first leak was reported to crews shortly before 10 a.m. Upon arrival, the Fire Shift Commander relayed a backhoe had struck a high pressure gas line and caused a major leak near Dewey and part of Main St.

Fire crews also checked the sewers in the area to make sure gas was not leaking through the lines there.

About 40 people in the area were evacuated in the immediate area to keep them safe.

WE Energies arrived on the scene and worked with fire crews to evaluate while police secured the area. The crews from WE energies were able to crimp the pipe and stop the gas leak after about forty minutes.

After about an hour, residents were allowed back in their homes. No injuries were reported in the area, and Sun Prairie EMS was on standby in case medical support was needed.

In the second gas leak incident, crews responded to the 1000 block of N. Bristol at approximately 12:40 p.m., where they quickly learned a gas line had been hit by a contractor.

WE Energies was able to contain the leak and no evacuations were needed. About 36 residents in the area were without gas service for two hours.

