Suspect accused of stealing from Madison church store shoppers caught

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man the Madison Police Department suspect of stealing from people at a church store last week has been identified and taken into custody.

In a Friday morning update, MPD reported the man was found on the city’s south side and taken to the Dane Co. jail on a probation hold. Last week, the department released pictures of the man and asked anyone with information about the robbery contact them.

He is accused of taking items from people who were shopping at the St. Vincent Depaul store, which is located on S. Park Street. All of the thefts happened nearly a month ago, in the middle of the afternoon on June 22, the police department noted in its original statement.

The MPD update did not indicate if counts related to those thefts were being referred to the district attorney.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.