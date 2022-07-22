Advertisement

Suspect accused of stealing from Madison church store shoppers caught

The Madison Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in a...
The Madison Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in a theft case.(Madison Police Department)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man the Madison Police Department suspect of stealing from people at a church store last week has been identified and taken into custody.

In a Friday morning update, MPD reported the man was found on the city’s south side and taken to the Dane Co. jail on a probation hold. Last week, the department released pictures of the man and asked anyone with information about the robbery contact them.

He is accused of taking items from people who were shopping at the St. Vincent Depaul store, which is located on S. Park Street. All of the thefts happened nearly a month ago, in the middle of the afternoon on June 22, the police department noted in its original statement.

The MPD update did not indicate if counts related to those thefts were being referred to the district attorney.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp
Grant Co. man dies after being pinned underneath tractor

Latest News

High COVID-19 levels sweep southern Wisconsin, including Dane Co.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SATURDAY
FILE - Monkeypox
Health department reports 6 monkeypox cases in Wisconsin
Powerboat passes a waterway camera along the Fox River before colliding with an evening cruise
DNR report cites alcohol, speed as factors in Fox River boat crash