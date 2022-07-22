Advertisement

Sweet job: Candy company hiring official taste tester with $100,000 salary

A candy company says it is looking to hire an official taste tester with $100K salary.
A candy company says it is looking to hire an official taste tester with $100K salary.(baseimage via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Do you have a sweet tooth? There is a job that could have your name on it.

Candy Funhouse is looking to hire a “Chief Candy Officer” with a salary of up to $100,000 to go with it.

The candy company says the role would be the world’s first and only “Chief Candy Officer” who would lead the “FUNhouse” candy strategy. The job would include approving all candy in inventory and deciding whether to award each treat with the official CCO stamp of approval.

The company calls itself the largest online candy store, and the head taste taster would help with its strategy and products.

Candy Funhouse says applications will be accepted until Aug. 31 for the position and open to anyone at least 5 years old.

More information on the company’s open positions can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Grant Co. man dies after being pinned underneath tractor
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp

Latest News

Beloit PD said Kia and Hyundai models are primarily targeted in recent vehicle thefts.
Beloit PD warns of increase in vehicle thefts
Two former Trump staffers are expected to testify at Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing.
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing probes Trump’s actions as Capitol was attacked
The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 29-year-old...
MPD looking for missing person in Madison
The annual event gives high school athletes a space to get the examination and clearance they...
Uninsured student athletes to receive free sports physicals