Uninsured student athletes to receive free sports physicals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High school students who do not have health insurance can receive a free sports physical at Access Community Health Center in Madison.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, eligible students can receive the required physical free of charge.

The annual event gives high school athletes a space to get the examination and clearance they need to participate in their sports, according to David Bernhardt, UW Health Kids pediatrician and primary care sports medicine physician.

“Studies have shown the health benefits of sports participation for young people,” Bernhardt said. “We want this community event to help them access those benefits and eliminate a barrier many student athletes face.”

At the clinic, students can move through station by station to get their vitals taken as well as an orthopedic exam. Free vaccinations can also be given if a parent is present.

After athletes complete their physical, they are cleared and receive a waiver to participate in their respective sports.

Athletic trainers and directors in local school systems have more information on requirements and can be a great resource, Bernhardt added.

“If you can’t attend this clinic, talk to your athletic trainer or your child’s athletic trainer about how to arrange for an athletic physical,” he said.

Clinic times are as follows on Tuesday, Aug. 9:

6 p.m. check-in for last names A-I

7 p.m. check-in for last names J-R

8 p.m. check-in for last names S-Z, with final check-in time at 8:20 p.m.

The Access Community Health Center is located at 2202 S. Park St. in Madison.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.