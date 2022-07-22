Advertisement

Uninsured student athletes to receive free sports physicals

The annual event gives high school athletes a space to get the examination and clearance they...
The annual event gives high school athletes a space to get the examination and clearance they need to participate in their sports.(Rachael Loftis / U.S. Air Force)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High school students who do not have health insurance can receive a free sports physical at Access Community Health Center in Madison.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, eligible students can receive the required physical free of charge.

The annual event gives high school athletes a space to get the examination and clearance they need to participate in their sports, according to David Bernhardt, UW Health Kids pediatrician and primary care sports medicine physician.

“Studies have shown the health benefits of sports participation for young people,” Bernhardt said. “We want this community event to help them access those benefits and eliminate a barrier many student athletes face.”

At the clinic, students can move through station by station to get their vitals taken as well as an orthopedic exam. Free vaccinations can also be given if a parent is present.

After athletes complete their physical, they are cleared and receive a waiver to participate in their respective sports.

Athletic trainers and directors in local school systems have more information on requirements and can be a great resource, Bernhardt added.

“If you can’t attend this clinic, talk to your athletic trainer or your child’s athletic trainer about how to arrange for an athletic physical,” he said.

Clinic times are as follows on Tuesday, Aug. 9:

  • 6 p.m. check-in for last names A-I
  • 7 p.m. check-in for last names J-R
  • 8 p.m. check-in for last names S-Z, with final check-in time at 8:20 p.m.

The Access Community Health Center is located at 2202 S. Park St. in Madison.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Grant Co. man dies after being pinned underneath tractor
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp

Latest News

The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 29-year-old...
MPD looking for missing Madison man
Capitol Building in Madison
City of Madison seeking information to increase sustainable purchasing
Dane County Fair works to improve youth participation
Dane County Fair works to improve youth participation
Dane County Fair works to improve youth participation
Dane County Fair works to improve youth participation