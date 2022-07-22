Vision Zero implements speed reductions on East Washington Ave., more roads to follow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Madison continues to work with Zero Vision Network in an effort to make roads safer, they have begun to implement speed limit reductions on streets that have been connected to high levels of injury causing crashes.

Starting July 25, they will start with their first road, a section of East Washington Ave. This roadway, which is eat of Stoughton Road will have its speed reduced to 35 mph.

This portion of the roadway, east of Stoughton Road, will see the posted speed limit reduced to 35 mph. (City of Madison)

According to data, since 2015 twelve people dealt with serious injuries and four people died in vehicle crashed along this section of road. In 2020-21, two people were killed when they attempted to cross the street along the section of East Washington Ave.

Studies show that decreasing speed by even 5 mph can keep everyone safer along the roads, especially pedestrians walking or biking.

“Lowering the speed limit on this stretch of roadway will make it safer for everyone who lives and travels in this area,” said Yang Tao, Head of City of Madison’s Traffic Engineering Division. “Slowing down is safer for you, your loved ones and your neighbors. Together we can make Madison a safer place to travel.”

Speed has a big impact on the number of crashes and injury severity.

It increases the distance a vehicle travels from the time a driver detects an emergency to the time the driver reacts.

It increases the distance needed to stop a vehicle once the driver starts to brake.

It increases the risk that an evasive steering maneuver will result in loss of control.

There will be temporary digital signboards in the area where roads are getting speed limit changed to help remind drivers until staff is able to get updated permanent signs in place.

Five additional streets in Madison will also see speed reductions by the end of 2022. They include:

John Nolen Drive

North Shore Dr to Lakeside St (reduced to 35 mph from 45 mph)



Mineral Point Rd

Whitney Way to Beltline (reduced to 35 mph from 40 mph)



Old Sauk Rd

Beltline to Westfield Rd (reduced to 30 mph from 35 mph)



Portage Rd

E Washington Ave to Hanson Rd (reduced to 25 mph from 30 mph)



Segoe Rd

University Ave to Odana Rd (reduced to 25 mph from 30 mph)

