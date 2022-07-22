WisCaregiver Careers launches program expansion to support nursing homes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday the launch of the WisCaregiver Careers program expansion.

The expanded program will help train more certified nursing aides to help support Wisconsin’s nursing homes.

Wisconsinites who are looking to start or advance a health care career as a CNA are encouraged to register through the program.

More than 240 employers have registered to participate in the on-the-job training program.

“Wisconsin’s health care and nursing workforce is an essential part of ensuring the health and wellness of our entire state,” Gov. Evers said. “With an aging population and a nursing workforce shortage that has existed for the better part of the last decade, we’re investing in and expanding this successful program to ensure every Wisconsinite has the quality care they need and deserve, while bringing free, on-the-job training to Wisconsinites statewide.”

The WisCaregiver program was launched to address the shortage of CNAs in Wisconsin nursing homes. The program has trained more than 3,500 CNAs since its launch in 2018.

“This expansion of WisCaregiver Careers will make rewarding careers in health care possible for even more Wisconsinites, adding staff who will offer critical support to residents in long term care settings and to our existing health care workforce that continues to be on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said.

In addition to program expansion, the new funding will also help to increase recruitment efforts to interested Wisconsinites. The campaign has a new website, radio and TV ads, social media outreach and print ads in local papers.

“We’d like to thank Gov. Evers and his administration for this critical investment in the future stability of the long-term care sector,” Rick Abrams, CEO of the Wisconsin Health Care Association, said. “In doing so, the governor has removed a significant financial obstacle that has long impeded access to quality CNA training across the state. This critical program not only benefits prospective caregivers, but most importantly the residents and families they serve.”

