Advertisement

Ale Asylum closes after 16 years

Ale Asylum will auction off some of its equipment this October.
Ale Asylum will auction off some of its equipment this October.(NBC15)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ale Asylum, a popular brewery based in Madison, is closing its doors for good, the company announced in a Facebook Post Friday afternoon.

The Brewery did provide a specific reasoning for the closing, saying “under circumstances we cannot control we have made the decision to close.”

The Asylum is home to many popular ales such as “Hopalicious” and “FVCK COVID.”

“We’d like to give a big heartfelt thank you to Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin and beyond for everything you’ve been to us the past 16 years,” Team Ale Asylum said in the post.

The team did not give a specific timeline for the closure of the brewery, located near the Dane County Regional Airport.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Grant Co. man dies after being pinned underneath tractor

Latest News

Beloit's Krueger Pool opened for the summer on Friday, July 22.
Beloit public pool opens mid-summer, as lifeguard shortage still causes uncertainty
County E bridge over I-94 slated to begin construction
Sun Prairie Public Safety responds to two gas leaks, no injuries reported
Vision Zero implements speed reductions on East Washington Ave., more roads to follow