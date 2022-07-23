Brewers agree to $20.5M Ashby deal through 2027, add McGee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee agreed to a $20.5 million, five-year contract through 2027, and the NL Central leaders made a short-term addition in former San Francisco reliever Jake McGee. Ashby’s deal includes club options for 2028 and 2029. The 23-year-old is 2-7 with a 4.56 ERA and one save in 12 starts and six relief appearances, striking out 83 in 69 innings. He would not have been eligible for arbitration until after the 2024 season, and the options could cover two seasons in which he potentially would be eligible for free agency.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.