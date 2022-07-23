Advertisement

Brewers agree to $20.5M Ashby deal through 2027, add McGee

Milwaukee Brewers' Aaron Ashby pitches during the second inning of the team's baseball game...
Milwaukee Brewers' Aaron Ashby pitches during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee agreed to a $20.5 million, five-year contract through 2027, and the NL Central leaders made a short-term addition in former San Francisco reliever Jake McGee. Ashby’s deal includes club options for 2028 and 2029. The 23-year-old is 2-7 with a 4.56 ERA and one save in 12 starts and six relief appearances, striking out 83 in 69 innings. He would not have been eligible for arbitration until after the 2024 season, and the options could cover two seasons in which he potentially would be eligible for free agency.

