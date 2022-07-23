Advertisement

Chicago hot dog stand worker fatally shot at service window

Chicago Police Department
Chicago Police Department(MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say a worker has been fatally shot while staffing a restaurant’s service window.

Police say the man was working at the Original Maxwell Street hot dog stand on the city’s West Side when he was shot in the face about 3:10 a.m. Friday.

His name hasn’t been released. Police were searching for the gunman Friday.

It was the second shooting at the restaurant in five months.

Two Chicago police officers were shot March 4 by a gunman who dropped a handgun while waiting in line, picked it up and opened fire around 3:30 a.m.

Both officers have since recovered.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14

Latest News

Stroll through a sea of sunflowers at Eugster’s Sunflower Days
Doctor's office
Minnesota abortion clinic braces for tide of out-of-staters
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Girl, 6, among 3 fatally shot in tent at Iowa state park
Non-profit Do Good Wisconsin collects, delivers school supplies to area teachers
Non-profit Do Good Wisconsin collects, delivers school supplies to area teachers