Chicago hot dog stand worker fatally shot at service window

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say a worker has been fatally shot while staffing a restaurant’s service window.

Police say the man was working at the Original Maxwell Street hot dog stand on the city’s West Side when he was shot in the face about 3:10 a.m. Friday.

His name hasn’t been released. Police were searching for the gunman Friday.

It was the second shooting at the restaurant in five months.

Two Chicago police officers were shot March 4 by a gunman who dropped a handgun while waiting in line, picked it up and opened fire around 3:30 a.m.

Both officers have since recovered.

