Columbia Co. K-9 finds cocaine, marijuana in disabled vehicle

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A K-9 from Columbia County successfully alerted officers to the illegal drugs and paraphernalia Thursday afternoon after they were looking to assist a driver pulled on the side of the road on HWY 151.

According to their Facebook post, a Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol around 2 p.m. and noticed a disabled vehicle on the side of the roadway on HWY 151 near HWY 73 in Columbus after noticing their hazard lights were on.

After talking with the driver, they were able to figure out the car had run out of gas. But, while speaking with the driver, the deputy learned there’d recently been drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

A K-9 sniff was then conducted, and Artus alerted the deputy to an odor of controlled substances coming from the vehicle. Upon a search of the vehicle, approximately 1/2 ounce of cocaine was allegedly recovered, as well as 4 ounces of marijuana, scales, packaging material and US currency.

The 22 year old from Horicon was taken into custody and transported to the Columbia County Jail. They are being charged with alleged possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, alleged felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor bail jumping.

