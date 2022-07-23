Advertisement

Dive team searching for missing boater in Lake Monona

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A dive team from the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office has responded to Lake Monona to help search for a boater who went missing early Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet, the Sheriff’s Office explained its team had joined the search and it is asking people to steer clear of its boats to protect the safety of the divers.

Dane Co. dispatchers reported the boater was reported missing around 1 p.m.

No other details about the missing boater has been released.

