FIRST ALERT DAY - SATURDAY

Key Takeaways

Highs today in the upper 80s & low 90s

Strong storms enter after 6 pm

Damaging winds are the main concern

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a First Alert Day for southern Wisconsin as our strong to severe storm threat is a level 3 out of 5 for this evening. This means that numerous severe storms are likely. Storms will move in from the northwest after 6 pm this evening and will progress to the southeast. I expect the storms to be the strongest right as they cross the river into Wisconsin, and likely weaken the further east they move.

The main threat with these storms will likely be damaging winds, with gusts over 75 mph possible. Large hail and heavy downpours are also possible. While our tornado threat is on the lower end, but an isolated spin-up could still be possible.

Please be sure you’re staying up to date on the weather later today, especially if you plan to be outdoors. The NBC15 First Alert Weather app is free and is a great tool to help you keep an eye on the radar and will send you notifications when an alert is issued near you: https://www.nbc15.com/page/apps/

Not only will we have the storms today, but also the heat! High temperatures will be in the low 90s for many locations, with heat indices nearing the triple-digits. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for Iowa, Lafayette, Green, and Grant counties from noon until 8 pm. Those locations are most likely to see heat indices in the 100s this afternoon.

Some showers and thunderstorms could linger into very early Sunday morning, but quieter conditions follow for the rest of the day. Temperatures next week are looking a lot more comfortable: in the mid-70s to low 80s.

