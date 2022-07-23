Manchester City and Bayern Munich practice ahead of their match at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Manchester City and Bayern Munich got to practice at Lambeau Field for the first time ahead of their historic game Saturday.

Both teams are the reigning champions from their respective leagues and are using this friendly match-up to prepare for their upcoming seasons.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur was also in attendance, watching the teams’ practices Friday night.

