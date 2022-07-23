Advertisement

Manchester City and Bayern Munich practice ahead of their match at Lambeau Field

By Adriana Torres
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Manchester City and Bayern Munich got to practice at Lambeau Field for the first time ahead of their historic game Saturday.

Both teams are the reigning champions from their respective leagues and are using this friendly match-up to prepare for their upcoming seasons.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur was also in attendance, watching the teams’ practices Friday night.

