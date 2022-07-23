Monona Terrace anniversary celebration rescheduled to Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southcentral Wisconsin is expecting an evening of severe storms with a system blowing in around 5 p.m. Saturday and the Monona Terrace is postponing the 25th anniversary celebration that was scheduled for the night, they announced.

Monona Terrace officials say that the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m.

The community celebration is free and will feature local and regional bands, dance performances, cupcakes and ice cream and conclude with a drone show over Lake Monona.

