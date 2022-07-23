Non-profit Do Good Wisconsin collects, delivers school supplies to area teachers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanks to the support of the community, over 100 teachers across Wisconsin will receive boxes full of school supplies.

Do Good Wisconsin, an organization based in Madison, is in its 4th year of its School Supply Drive for Teachers. Since the start of the program in 2019 over 750 area teachers have received support in the form of school supplies.

Former recipient of school supplies and current ambassador for the program Emily Waisanen says she knew immediately after receiving her box of supplies two years ago that she wanted to volunteer and support the organization that supported her.

“I know how much money we all spend in our classrooms to make sure that the kids have what they need, and I think this is an amazing opportunity for teachers around the state to the start the year off strong and I’m really excited to be a part of it this year, to pack these boxes for other teachers.”

Co-founder Eric Salzwedal says his motivation for starting the drive is a personal one.

“I had a handful of my friends that are actually teachers and I knew I wanted to support them as I can as I know teachers spend a lot of their own money, they’re not paid what they’re worth, and I wanted to find a way to support them.

The Do Good Wisconsin ambassadors are venturing out all across the state Tuesday to hand deliver the boxes of supplies.

