One hospitalized after motorcycle crash

SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after allegedly crashing, Iowa County Communications said.

Officials say they received reports of the crash around 2:30 p.m. on State Road 23 near the scenic outlook. One person was transported from the scene to a hospital.

Spring Green Fire, Spring Green EMS, Avoca Police and an Iowa County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the crash. George’s Towing assisted with towing the motorcycle.

