On the Road with Doogs and Friends at the Dane County Fair

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of our “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” summer series, NBC15 meteorologist and Doogs’ friend Brendan Johnson traveled to the Dane County Fair at the Alliant Energy Center Fairgrounds.

The summer community celebration is back, and better than ever before.

Thursday was the first night of the event, but the fair runs all the way through July 24 and is full of fun for everyone, from kids to adults.

The fair has been running in Madison since 1851 and has fun for the whole family this weekend including concerts, food, animal shows and a weekend-long carnival.

There is ‘knockerball,’ where participants can play games from inside a giant inflatable ball, plenty of rides and even a taco and jalapeño-eating contest!

Hayden Paske, “The Fairest of the Fair”, who acts as an ambassador to the event, said that the fair has plenty offer and that planners are really looking forward to showcasing the talented youth.

“Whether that be with their projects in the expo building: they make quilts, they do woodworking, flowers, even foods... we’re really trying to work hard on promoting their shows,” said Paske.

She said with so many great food vendors, the first place she would start is a no-brainer.

“In terms of food that’s where I always like to start,” she said.

The fair will be all weekend long with gates opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m., and you can check out the other events here.

Each Friday, First Alert Meteorologist Brian Doogs will travel to a new community to highlight a special summer event or festival. Next week, Doogs will showcase the EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh. Join us for “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” Fridays on NBC15 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

Danielle Ziegler & Hayden Paske

justin pauli

