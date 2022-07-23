Advertisement

Rockford PD: Shooting investigation with multiple victims

As they investigate they advise the public to avoid that area at this time.
As they investigate they advise the public to avoid that area at this time.(WIFR)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, IL (WMTV) - According to Rockford Police’s twitter page, they are investigating a shooting with multiple victims at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford.

A 25-year-old woman passed away from her injuries during the shooting, Rockford Police said.

As they investigate they advise the public to avoid that area at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14

Latest News

HNN File
One hospitalized after motorcycle crash
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Columbia Co. K-9 finds cocaine, marijuana in disabled vehicle