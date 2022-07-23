Rockford PD: Shooting investigation with multiple victims

ROCKFORD, IL (WMTV) - According to Rockford Police’s twitter page, they are investigating a shooting with multiple victims at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford.

A 25-year-old woman passed away from her injuries during the shooting, Rockford Police said.

As they investigate they advise the public to avoid that area at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more.

