S. Blair Street open in both directions for first time in two months

(Pixabay)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Madison announced Monday evening that after two months, South Blair Street is now open to both sides of traffic.

The road has been closed these past two months due to construction, and the city hopes it finally being reopened will improve access to both businesses and residences along the street.

“Our goal has been to minimize disruptions during the project,” City of Madison Engineering Division Principal Engineer Jim Wolfe said. “We appreciate the community and nearby businesses and residents for their patience as the construction team worked hard to reopen Blair Street as quickly as possible.”

The project’s focus has been centered around safety improvements for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists at the intersection of S. Blair Street/John Nolen Drive and E. Wilson Street/Williamson Street.

As of now, the construction crew has made improvements underground to sanitary sewer mains and aboveground improvements to sidewalks and pedestrian lighting.

The entire project is set to be complete by the fall of 2023 - with more work still to be done on E. Washington Avenue between Blair and Blount Street.

For more information on this project, visit the City of Madison’s website.

(City of Madison)

