Stroll through a sea of sunflowers at Eugster’s Sunflower Days

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The pubic has the opportunity to stroll through a robust field of sunflowers this summer during Eugster’s 5th Annual Sunflower Days.

In addition to 15 acre sunflower field, visitors can enjoy the petting farm, fresh produce, and sunflower bouquets.

NBC15 spoke with Kat and Jacob Eugster who agree that Sunflower Days is a wonderful addition to the farm’s seasonal events.

“It’s super fun, I mean seeing people happy, taking pictures, they come back up and we’re asking ‘Get some good pictures? Enjoy the sunflowers?’ ‘Absolutely, it’s so much fun thank you!’ It’s always very positive and uplifting to hear such great feedback.”

Admission to the farm is $8.50 per person. The field will be open throughout July and August, specific dates and times can be found here: https://www.eugsters.com/sunflower-days.

