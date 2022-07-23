What to expect from the gubernatorial debate with Charles Benson

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 is proud to be the only Madison station to broadcast the gubernatorial debate in advance of the August 9 primary elections. The debate, held at Marquette University’s Varsity Theatre, will be hosted by TMJ4 and co-moderated by TMJ4 anchors Charles Benson and Shannon Sims on Sunday.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills got the chance to speak with Benson about what viewers can expect from the gubernatorial debate, as well as how TMJ4 prepared to moderate and the tone he expects the candidates to set for the audience.

So far, three candidates have been confirmed for Sunday: Former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, Michels Corporation co-owner Tim Michels, and State. Rep. Tim Ramthun.

Benson said that he expects the issues the candidates cover to be topical and for the debate to be lively.

“Well we hope for an intense discussion around the big issues facing the state of Wisconsin,” said Benson. “I think that voters can pretty much say when they talk at the kitchen table, the conversations they are having there are the ones we are going to have in this debate.”

He said that a lot of research has gone into putting the debate together.

“It’s about knowing where the candidates stand on issues... We’re not just saying “where do you stand on an issue?” And then let’s hear from each of the candidates- we want to know why they have maybe talked about a certain position in one way or another topic in another,” explained Benson.

Benson said he expects the candidates will plan to set themselves apart from the competition, but isn’t sure how.

“The question is will they call out the other person where they have stood on the issues and that’s where you could have that spirted discussion,” Benson continued.

You can watch the Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial primary debate live on NBC15 this Sunday from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Viewers can submit questions and learn other information about the debate here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.