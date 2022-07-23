Woman dies in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WMTV) - A 25-year old woman died Saturday morning after a Rockford shooting Friday night, Rockford Police said.

Officials say he woman sustained life threatening injuries in a shooting on the 600 block of Horsman.

This is a separate incident from the shooting investigation with multiple victims that Rockford Police discovered Saturday morning.

Police say more details will follow when they are available.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.