Woman dies in Rockford shooting

Horsman Shooting
Horsman Shooting(WIFR Newsroom)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WMTV) - A 25-year old woman died Saturday morning after a Rockford shooting Friday night, Rockford Police said.

Officials say he woman sustained life threatening injuries in a shooting on the 600 block of Horsman.

This is a separate incident from the shooting investigation with multiple victims that Rockford Police discovered Saturday morning.

Police say more details will follow when they are available.

