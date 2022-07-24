Advertisement

Brewers rally in 8th for wild 10-9 victory over Rockies

Milwaukee Brewers Andrew McCutchen celebrates his double and putting the Brewers in the lead...
Milwaukee Brewers Andrew McCutchen celebrates his double and putting the Brewers in the lead during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo)(Kenny Yoo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen’s tiebreaking, two-run double capped a two-out rally in the eighth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Rowdy Tellez hit a tying single before McCutchen hit the go-ahead double off Alex Colomé. The Rockies scored a run and put the tying run on first in the ninth before Josh Hader got the final out. Hunter Renfroe homered for the third straight day and Tyrone Taylor also went deep as the Brewers beat the Rockies for the eighth straight time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
High COVID-19 levels sweep southern Wisconsin, including Dane Co.

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff celebrates after striking out Colorado Rockies Jose...
Woodruff, Renfroe help Brewers beat Rockies 9-4
Manchester City's Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland celebrate after a goal against Bayern Munich...
Manchester City beats Bayern Munich 1-0 at Lambeau Field
Milwaukee Brewers' Aaron Ashby pitches during the second inning of the team's baseball game...
Brewers agree to $20.5M Ashby deal through 2027, add McGee
Bayern Munich practices at Lambeau Field
Manchester City and Bayern Munich practice ahead of their match at Lambeau Field