Cancer survivor rappels down 14 stories to raise awareness, funds for cancer

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members, including a local cancer survivor, rappelled 14 stories off a Madison hotel Sunday afternoon all in the name of cancer.

Cathy Hannes was diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer, acinar cell carcinoma, in 2019. Ever since her diagnosis, Hannes has dedicated herself to helping others who have been diagnosed with cancer.

During the “Over the Edge” fundraising event, hosted by Gilda’s Club Madison, Hannes and others effected by cancer rappelled off Hilton Madison Monona Terrace to raise awareness and funds for those battling the disease.

Hannes says although she doesn’t consider herself the adventurous type, she promised herself she would rappel off the building for a second year in a row if she were still alive and well... and she is!

“I am just so proud to be here and to do it. This is not me. I am not physically adventure-seeker, it comes from the heart and wanting to help people and to be motivated to do that it feels amazing and I’m so proud of everybody who pitches in.”

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Gilda’s Club has raised over $50,0000 to support those facing cancer.,

