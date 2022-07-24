Advertisement

Curd Fest continues despite the storms

The fest returned to Breese Stevens Field for its ninth year
By Elizabeth Karnowski
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Curd Fest returned to Breese Stevens Field this evening despite the bad weather creeping in mid-fest.

When asked by NBC15 why they decided to continue with the festival, staff replied saying the cheese curd celebrations must go on despite the weather rolling in.

The safety of visitors was the staff’s first priority when deciding to continue with the fest.

Tristan Straub, General Manager of Breese Stevens Field, said before showers started, “We’re going to keep our eye on it, we’re going to keep everybody safe. But, for right now, it’s just a little bit shady and we’re going to have a good night.”

Curd Fest had a long list of things to offer to visitors such as fried cheese curds, fresh cheese curds, a curd-eating contest, food trucks, and more. There was also a live cheese carving and cheese-making demonstration.

