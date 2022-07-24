Advertisement

Fire claims home and garage in Baraboo, no reported injuries

By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Baraboo home was declared a “total loss” by the Baraboo Fire Department early Sunday morning after crews arrived to discover the house already entrenched in flames.

The Fire department, along with the Baraboo District Ambulance Service and Baraboo Police were notified of a garage fire at 620 Ash Street at around 5:21 a.m.

When they arrived, there was already heavy fire extending up the two-story house into the attic. The garage also had fire showing.

(Baraboo Fire Department)

The neighbor who reported the fire helped notify police to make sure the occupant in the house next door to the garage was able to evacuate safely.

There were no injuries to any civilians or firefighters, according to the release.

The fire was able to be contained to the property, but officials noted that both the house and garage were a total loss. The Salvation Army is currently helping the owners of the home.

Additional help from Reedsburg, Prairie Du Sac, Merrimac, Kilbourn, Sauk City, Portage, Plain, and Reedsburg Ambulance assisted on scene.

The investigation is ongoing by Baraboo Police and Fire Departments.

