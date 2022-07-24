Free Bikes 4 Kidz hosts first garage sale fundraiser

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nonprofit organization Free Bikes 4 Kidz is hosting their first ever garage sale fundraiser July 30 with tons of bike-related items up for grabs - including vintage classic bikes.

This sale will be located at the organizations bike workshop in East Towne Mall just two stores in from Dick’s Sporting Goods. It will go from 10a.m.-3p.m.

Some of the items for sale include several bike accessories and other items like bike trailers, a pet trailed, tagalongs, tandem bikes, bike parts, and more. There will also be vintage classic bikes up for grabs, but they will not be selling any bikes they give away to other communities.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz say they will be taking payments with Paypal, Venmo, cash, and check with and ID.

All proceeds will go to the programs mission of getting more bikes to kids in the upcoming years.

