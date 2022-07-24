Advertisement

Manchester City beats Bayern Munich 1-0 at Lambeau Field

Manchester City's Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland celebrate after a goal against Bayern Munich...
Manchester City's Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland celebrate after a goal against Bayern Munich during the first half of a friendly soccer match Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Manchester City scored early on and held on to beat Bayern Munich 1-0 at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

Newly acquired Erling Haaland netted the game’s only goal about 12 minutes in after a 15-minute weather delay had postponed the start of the contest.

Shortly thereafter there was another, more lengthy delay. When play resumed Man City controlled the play for most of the game, nearly adding to its advantage several times en route to the victory.

