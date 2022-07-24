Manchester City beats Bayern Munich 1-0 at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Manchester City scored early on and held on to beat Bayern Munich 1-0 at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

Newly acquired Erling Haaland netted the game’s only goal about 12 minutes in after a 15-minute weather delay had postponed the start of the contest.

Shortly thereafter there was another, more lengthy delay. When play resumed Man City controlled the play for most of the game, nearly adding to its advantage several times en route to the victory.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.