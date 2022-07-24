Advertisement

New Verona cocktail bar blends sustainability and creativity

Hodge Podge is working to bring a sustainable and personalized perspective to greater Madison...
Hodge Podge is working to bring a sustainable and personalized perspective to greater Madison local businesses.(Neil Conway / CC BY 2.0)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Verona recently welcomed a new cocktail bar and café to the area that blends sustainability and creativity.

Some highlights of the new business include:

  • Locally sourced ingredients: The café uses locally distilled spirits and coffee beans, wherever possible. Hodge Podge supports other local businesses by selling their bakery and charcuterie goods.
  • Recycled materials: Recycled and recyclable materials are used throughout the café, wherever possible. The external panels along the bar, for example, were made from reclaimed metal. Much of the furniture was bought from local garage sales to continue to support the community, as well. To-go beverages are served in glass jars, and composting is used for coffee grounds, tea leaves and other food waste.
  • A personalized experience: The bar features a “craft-your-own-cocktail process” that bar staff can guide customers through based on their unique preferences.

