Power outages affecting numerous counties after severe weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Wisconsin counties are experiencing power outages after a severe storm swept through - leaving tree limbs and power lines in its wake.

Some of the nearby counties include Marquette, Dane, Dodge, Columbia, and Sauk.

As of 10 p.m., Alliant Energy has 125 outages, affecting over 9,000 customers across the southern region of the state. 104 people are affected in Dodge County, 88 in Dane, 11 in Columbia County, 208 in Marquette, and 80 in Sauk County.

MG&E is reporting six outages in Madison, affecting 124 customers.

Alliant Energy and MG&E’s websites are reporting that they have multiple crews working to bring back the power for their customers.

NBC15 will update this page with current numbers as they come in.

