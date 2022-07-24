Advertisement

Power outages affecting numerous counties after severe weather

Power Outages
Power Outages(MGN)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Wisconsin counties are experiencing power outages after a severe storm swept through - leaving tree limbs and power lines in its wake.

Some of the nearby counties include Marquette, Dane, Dodge, Columbia, and Sauk.

As of 10 p.m., Alliant Energy has 125 outages, affecting over 9,000 customers across the southern region of the state. 104 people are affected in Dodge County, 88 in Dane, 11 in Columbia County, 208 in Marquette, and 80 in Sauk County.

MG&E is reporting six outages in Madison, affecting 124 customers.

Alliant Energy and MG&E’s websites are reporting that they have multiple crews working to bring back the power for their customers.

NBC15 will update this page with current numbers as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14

Latest News

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Young boy from Madison struck by lightning in Sauk County
Curd Fest 2021
Curd Fest continues despite the storms
Manchester City's Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland celebrate after a goal against Bayern Munich...
Manchester City beats Bayern Munich 1-0 at Lambeau Field
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office dive team searches Lake Monona for a Milwaukee man who fell into...
Search for missing fisherman at Lake Monona to resume Sunday