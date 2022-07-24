Advertisement

Rain moving out; calmer weather for Sunday

Cooler temperatures follow through the week
Partly cloudy and near seasonable for Sunday.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Lingering showers pushing out of the region this morning
  • Clearing skies through the late morning
  • Quiet week ahead with cooler temps

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a very active day yesterday, we’re waking up to quieter conditions early this morning. Any lingering showers will continue to push further east through the morning, as high pressure builds in from the west and clears out our skies. Radar estimated rain totals from yesterday ranged from under an inch in Green and Rock counties to over 3 inches in some locations north of Dane county. We received many reports of large hail, especially with the second round of storms late last night. No update from the National Weather Service yet on the possible funnel cloud that triggered a tornado warning in Dodge county earlier.

Sunshine is on the way this afternoon, with high temperatures warming only to the lower 80s. Winds could be a bit breezy at times out of the northwest, but that will be helping to drop our dew points into the lower 60s and upper 50s later today.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

Cooler temperatures follow through the rest of this week, with a few dry days to give the soil time to soak in that rainfall. Our next chance for rain looks to arrive on Wednesday, but coverage looks pretty isolated right now. Overall, we’ll enjoy a cooler than average but very comfortable week (for the last full week of July!).

