Wisconsin Beef Council: Try out these Mexican-inspired tacos, tri-tip recipes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether cooking on a gas or charcoal grill (or smoker), in the backyard or at a tailgate, this cooking method provides maximum flavor and optimal tenderness. Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shares some Mexican-inspired taco and tri-tip recipes.

This might be the hottest recipe of the summer. Ancho chile spiced grilled Top Sirloin topped with jalapeno crema and a pineapple salsa and served as street tacos.

INGREDIENTS:

1 Pound beef Top Sirloin Steak (1/4 inch dice)

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp ancho chile powder

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp granulated garlic

8 - 4″corn tortillas

Jalapeno Cream

1 Fresh California Avocado, peeled and pitted

2 Tbsp fresh lime juice

3 Tbsp sour cream

2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped

Pineapple Salsa

6 fresh pineapple rings, grilled and chopped

3 tsp fresh lime juice

1/4 cup red onion, diced

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

3 tsp fresh cilantro, chopped

1/2 tsp kosher salt

Garnish:

Crumbled Cotija cheese, fresh cilantro, diced onion

COOKING:

Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch cubes. Cook’s Tip: Freeze your sirloin steak for up to 30 minutes to help aid in the cutting. In a medium size bowl combine beef, ancho Chile powder, salt, garlic, and olive oil. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. In batches add in 1/2 the beef mixture and cook for 6 - 8 minutes siring occasionally. Repeat until all the beef is cooked, remove from heat and set aside.

JALAPENO CREAM

Place avocado, lime juice, sour cream, salt and jalapeño peppers in bowl of food processor; pulse until smooth.

PINEAPPLE SALSA

In a medium size bowl combine pineapple, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt and tomatoes. Cover and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes.

BUILD:

Grill tortillas for 1 - 2 minutes on each side. Top of each tortilla with beef, then pineapple salsa, and top with jalapeno crema and additional garnish as desired.

Smoked Beef, grilled corn, delicious results. The outdoor cookout trifecta is complete with this smoked Tri-Tip recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Tri-tip Roast (3 to 4-1/2 pounds)

Spice Paste

1/3 cup olive oil

2 tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp paprika

1-1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp ancho chile powder

Grilled Corn Elote

3 ears fresh corn, husked

3/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tsp fresh lime juice

1 Tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped

1/2 cup Cotija cheese

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ancho chile powder

COOKING:

Combine oil, salt, pepper, garlic, Chile powder and paprika in small bowl to form a paste. Spread evenly onto all surfaces of beef Tri-Tip Roast. Add wood chunks, chips or pellets to smoker according to manufacturer’s instructions. Preheat smoker to 225°F. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of roast, not resting in fat. Place roast in smoker, according to manufacturer’s instructions. Set timer for 3 hours depending on desired smoke flavor. Smoke roast 2 to 3 hours for medium doneness. Carefully remove roast from smoker when meat thermometer registers 135°F. Let rest for at least 10 minutes. The temperature will continue to rise to 145°F for medium rare, 160°F for medium. Carve roast across the grain into 1/2 inch thick slices. Serve along side grilled corn Elote.

GRILLED CORN ELOTE

Place corn on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 10 minutes) turning on all sides. Remove corn and let cool. Carefully cut corn kernels from cob and set aside.

GRILLED CORN ELOTE

In a medium size bowl combine, mayo, lime juice, seasoning, corn, cilantro, and cheese; let chill covered, for at least 30 minutes or over night.

