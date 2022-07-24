Advertisement

Woodruff, Renfroe help Brewers beat Rockies 9-4

Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff celebrates after striking out Colorado Rockies Jose...
Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff celebrates after striking out Colorado Rockies Jose Iglesias during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo)(Kenny Yoo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings, Hunter Renfroe hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 9-4. Woodruff improved to 3-0 with a 2.20 ERA in five starts since coming off the injured list June 27. He had a right ankle sprain and Raynaud’s Syndrome, which affected his pitching fingers. The right-hander allowed a run on six hits, struck out eight and walked one to help the Brewers extend their winning streak against the Rockies to a franchise-best seven games. Colorado has not won in Milwaukee since an 11-6 victory on May 2, 2019.

