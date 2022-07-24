Advertisement

Young boy from Madison struck by lightning in Sauk County

He was camping with his family when the unimaginable strike hit
Tents sit within the campground at Centennial Park in July of 2022.
Tents sit within the campground at Centennial Park in July of 2022.(KTUU)
By Elizabeth Karnowski
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A young boy was struck by lightning while camping with his family in Mirror Lake State Park today.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Warden Mike Green told NBC15 the lightning hit a tree on their campsite which traveled into the ground through the roots of the tree and made contact with the boy.

He was sent to St. Clare hospital for treatment. The boy’s condition is currently unknown.

The details are still developing, but the warden said this is the first time he’s ever seen something like this happen.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14

Latest News

Curd Fest 2021
Curd Fest continues despite the storms
Manchester City's Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland celebrate after a goal against Bayern Munich...
Manchester City beats Bayern Munich 1-0 at Lambeau Field
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office dive team searches Lake Monona for a Milwaukee man who fell into...
Search for missing fisherman at Lake Monona to resume Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers' Aaron Ashby pitches during the second inning of the team's baseball game...
Brewers agree to $20.5M Ashby deal through 2027, add McGee