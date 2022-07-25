Advertisement

Dairy Queen treating children to miracles through Blizzards

Local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals will receive one dollar from every blizzard...
Local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals will receive one dollar from every blizzard purchased July 28 at participating Dairy Queen locations.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dairy Queen is looking to help kids and their families for Miracle Treat Day at Children’s Wisconsin with sales from their Blizzard treats this upcoming Thursday.

On July 28, every Blizzard sold from 60 participating Dairy Queens in Wisconsin will donate $1 or more to Children’s Wisconsin, who is a member hospital of Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. All donations raised will stay in the community.

Miracle Treat Day has hit its 18th year, and it helps raise both funds and awareness for the 170 Miracle network Hospitals around the country and Canada. Last year, Miracle Treat Day raised more than $46,000.

DQ encourages supporters of Miracle treat day to use #MiracleTreatDay on social media to help spread the word.

For more information about Miracle Treat Day, visit MiracleTreatDay.com.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

Marshall Clerk Lindsey Johnson
Dane Co. task force calls for improvements to ‘inadequate’ election infrastructure
jail generic
Stoughton woman arrested for fifth OWI
NKF Logo (PRNewsfoto/National Kidney Foundation)
Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin hosts organ donation awareness event
Wisconsin distillery wins gold medal with Single Barrel Rye Whiskey