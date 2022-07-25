Dairy Queen treating children to miracles through Blizzards

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dairy Queen is looking to help kids and their families for Miracle Treat Day at Children’s Wisconsin with sales from their Blizzard treats this upcoming Thursday.

On July 28, every Blizzard sold from 60 participating Dairy Queens in Wisconsin will donate $1 or more to Children’s Wisconsin, who is a member hospital of Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. All donations raised will stay in the community.

Miracle Treat Day has hit its 18th year, and it helps raise both funds and awareness for the 170 Miracle network Hospitals around the country and Canada. Last year, Miracle Treat Day raised more than $46,000.

DQ encourages supporters of Miracle treat day to use #MiracleTreatDay on social media to help spread the word.

For more information about Miracle Treat Day, visit MiracleTreatDay.com.

