Dane Co. spending ~$500K helping communities connect bike trails

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. will spend nearly a half-million dollars helping expand their bicycle trails and link them to other ones across the county. The Co. Executive’s Office revealed the grants Monday, explaining they will be divided between three cities and a village.

“Dane County has an expansive network of bike trails, and we are always excited to have communities come forward with plans to expand or enhance trails through the PARC & Ride Grant Program,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said, adding that the trails are expected to raise the quality of life for bicyclists and help them explore the outdoors.

According to the county, the communities applied for the grants last year and the approved ones were included in this year’s budget. Winning applicants needed to demonstrate the grants would connect to trails that already exist and would help showcase the system of trails to potential visitors. They could also contain skills-building areas, like bike parks, playgrounds, or pump tracks.

The grants would cover up to half of the estimated cost of the project. New trails using the county funds would need to provide bicyclists features like trailheads and parking area, signs to help them navigate the trails, and safety areas.

The awarded projects are listed below, with a description from the county of the proposal:

The Village of Cottage Grove (grant: $83,991/project cost: $594,196): The village will be awarded $83,991 for its Phase 2 Main Street Path Construction project. This approximately 3,850-foot paved trail will run along Main Street from Northlawn Drive to the existing path just south of I-94, completing the regional multi-use trail connection from the Glacial Drumlin Trail to McCarthy County Park. The total estimated project cost is $594,156. Dane County allocated $213,087 to the Village of Cottage Grove for this trail project during last year’s PARC & Ride grant cycle.

The City of Fitchburg ($150,000/$450,000) The city will be awarded $150,000 for its North Fish Hatchery Road Hub project. This bike playground will consist of a pump track, fix-it station, bike racks, and benches at Fitchburg’s future North Fish Hatchery Road Hub, a community/neighborhood gathering space. The total estimated project cost is $450,000.

The City of Madison ($62,500/$125,000) The city will be awarded $62,500 for its Shred to School at Aldo Leopold Park project. This approximately 3,500-foot Shred to School trail will be located along the Cannonball Path, consisting of a single track chip seal trail with features like rollers and jumps. The total estimated project cost is $125,000.

The City of Verona ($186,025/$372,050): The city will be awarded $186,025 for its Eastside Interceptor Gravity Sewer Trail project. This paved bike path will run from CTH M to Arbor Vitae Place located along the southside of Badger Mill Creek. It will be constructed as part of Verona’s Eastside Interceptor Gravity Sewer project that will ultimately connect to the Military Ridge State Trail and the Ice Age Junction Trail. The total estimated project cost is $372,050.

