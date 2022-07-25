Downtown Madison fire displaces 3 units, causes significant damage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 3-unit building in downtown Madison became uninhabitable after heavy fire Monday morning damaged the entirety of the building.

According to Madison Fire Department, they were alerted to this fire at 10:25 a.m. on the 100 block of N. Hancock after multiple callers reported it, including one caller who lived in the building.

The resident had heard a smoke detector going off and went upstairs, where he found smoke. He alerted his roommates, and all the occupants who were home at the time of the fire safely left the building. No injuries were reported.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found thick smoke and heavy fire located at the back of the building. Crews were able to put out the fire initially around 10:37 a.m., but it had already spread through the attic and firefighters continued to work to put out the fire in the attic for an additional amount of time.

Due to the damage in the building, it was deemed uninhabitable, MFD said. The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

