Advertisement

Driver dies in Beloit motorcycle crash

The Beloit Police Department said the driver of a motorcycle crash that happened Saturday...
The Beloit Police Department said the driver of a motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon has died.(ARC Images)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department said Sunday afternoon that the driver of a motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon has died.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Milwaukee and Town Hall Roads.

Beloit PD said the driver was identified as a 57-year-old Beloit male.

The motorcycle also had a passenger, who was identified as a 54-year-old Illinois female. The passenger remains hospitalized in stable condition.

A second vehicle was involved in the crash. There were no other injuries, according to Beloit PD.

The accident remains under investigation by the Beloit Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers Andrew McCutchen celebrates his double and putting the Brewers in the lead...
Brewers rally in 8th for wild 10-9 victory over Rockies
Burn survivor carries on camp that provided community
Burn survivor carries on camp that provided community
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office dive team searches Lake Monona for a Milwaukee man who fell into...
Body of missing fisherman at Lake Monona found
Hodge Podge is working to bring a sustainable and personalized perspective to greater Madison...
New Verona cocktail bar blends sustainability and creativity