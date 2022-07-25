Driver dies in Beloit motorcycle crash

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department said Sunday afternoon that the driver of a motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon has died.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Milwaukee and Town Hall Roads.

Beloit PD said the driver was identified as a 57-year-old Beloit male.

The motorcycle also had a passenger, who was identified as a 54-year-old Illinois female. The passenger remains hospitalized in stable condition.

A second vehicle was involved in the crash. There were no other injuries, according to Beloit PD.

The accident remains under investigation by the Beloit Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

