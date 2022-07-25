Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff on Tuesday to honor former state senator

Flags will fly at half-staff on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, to honor former state Sen. Jeffrey Plale.
Flags will fly at half-staff on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, to honor former state Sen. Jeffrey Plale.(WFSB)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across Wisconsin will fly at half-staff Tuesday to honor former state Sen. Jeffrey Plale. Services for Plale will be held that same day in Milwaukee.

“Senator Plale was a dedicated servant who cared deeply about his community and was often regarded for his effective bipartisanship throughout the course of his service,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement announcing the executive order.

Plale, who died on July 3 at the age of 54, was elected in 2006 to the state senate, representing southern Milwaukee. He served in that role for eight years before moving on to hold positions with the Division of State Facilities and Wisconsin Commissioner of Railroads.

“Kathy and I are thinking of his family, friends, former colleagues, and the entire South Milwaukee community as they continue to mourn the loss of their friend and longtime community leader,” Evers continued.

In addition to his public service, the governor’s office also noted Plale’s community efforts, for which he received the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Working for Wisconsin Award four times.

Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, July 26, according to the order.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

Pleasant conditions.
A Quiet Week Coming Up
Cancer survivor rappels down 14 stories to raise awareness, funds for cancer
Cancer survivor rappels down 14 stories to raise awareness, funds for cancer
Body of missing fisherman at Lake Monona found
Body of missing fisherman at Lake Monona found
Gubernatorial debate features three Republicans running for Gov.
Gubernatorial debate features three Republicans running for Gov.