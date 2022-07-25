Advertisement

Grazing goats help clear Madison parks of invasive plants

Grazing goats are keeping Madison's parks free from invasive species.
Grazing goats are keeping Madison's parks free from invasive species.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two conservation parks in Madison are getting a trim Monday from some unexpected helpers.

A group of goats are making stops at Acewood and Turville Point conservation parks Monday to clear the areas of any invasive plants.

The City of Madison Parks Division explained that prescribed grazing is important to keep area parks clear of any invasive vegetation. The grazing goats also help reach difficult areas to clear, minimize using chemicals to control the invasive plants and prevent erosion.

Prescribed grazing locations for this year also include Owen, Prairie Ridge, Knollwood, Edna Taylor, Door Creek and Cherokee Marsh- South Unit parks.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

FILE - Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon celebrates with fans after rushing for a touchdown during...
Green Bay police review video in which officer grabs Dillon
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train in Juneau Co.
Adult-use cannabis sales tax revenue.
Illinois yields $445M thanks to adult-use cannabis
Decision 2022
In-person absentee voting set to begin Tuesday