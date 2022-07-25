Grazing goats help clear Madison parks of invasive plants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two conservation parks in Madison are getting a trim Monday from some unexpected helpers.

A group of goats are making stops at Acewood and Turville Point conservation parks Monday to clear the areas of any invasive plants.

The City of Madison Parks Division explained that prescribed grazing is important to keep area parks clear of any invasive vegetation. The grazing goats also help reach difficult areas to clear, minimize using chemicals to control the invasive plants and prevent erosion.

Prescribed grazing locations for this year also include Owen, Prairie Ridge, Knollwood, Edna Taylor, Door Creek and Cherokee Marsh- South Unit parks.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.