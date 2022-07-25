Gubernatorial debate features three Republicans running for Gov.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A political debate takes the Varsity Theater stage Sunday for the second time in as many weeks, this one featuring three of the candidates for Governor.

The event, hosted by Marquette University, was a platform for Former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, Michels Corporation co-owner Tim Michels, and State. Rep. Tim Ramthun to discuss critical topics and issues for Wisconsin Voters. Each hopes to take the Republican bid on the August 9th primary election, going on to face incumbent Gov. Tony Evers. Topics spanned the state’s budget surplus, education, crime, abortion, and the economy.

Following the debate, Republican political analyst Bill McCoshen says the theme of the night seemed to be the candidates challenging voters to choose between a political insider or an outsider.

“I don’t think the race changed much tonight; Michels went in with the lead; I think he came out with the lead,” said McCoshen. “For the undecideds, it’s going to come down to do you want an outsider with business experience or an insider with political experience.”

McCoshen added the candidates discussed each topic with very little variance in stance on most subjects. Now, he says the race to the primary election on August 9th and beyond could come down to campaign dollars.

“Tim Michels is a wealthy individual who can sell funds, not only the primary but the generals,” said McCoshen. “So we don’t know if the other two campaigns will have the resources to compete immediately out of the shoot.”

Headed into the debate, the most recent Marquette Law School Poll shows Michels just barely in the lead, with 27% of Republicans surveyed favoring him, compared to 26% for Kleefisch and just 3% for Ramthun.

