In-person absentee voting set to begin Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Voters that ordered their ballots in the mail will be able to turn them in, in person, starting Tuesday at several locations in the City of Madison. the city clerk’s office announced.

The completed absentee ballots can be dropped off at one of the locations listed by the Madison City Clerk.

Those that plan to do in-person absentee voting will need to bring an acceptable photo ID for voting in Wisconsin, voting officials say.

Unregistered voters or voters that need to update their registration also need to bring proof of residence documentation with their current name and addresses. Voters that plan to register using this information need to have moved to the address they’re using on or before July 12, the city clerk said.

The hours for voting will vary between locations, but officials say all voter registration Saturday and Sunday, August 6-7, will be closed, per Wisconsin state law.

