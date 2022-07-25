Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin hosts organ donation awareness event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin (NKFW) is raising awareness for kidney and organ donation during a six day event starting Friday that will be held virtually, the foundation announced.

“Cool Beans Adventure,” formerly known as Capital City Celebration of Life for Organ, Tissue, and Eye Donation, supports the NKFW while promoting organ donation awareness.

“Cool Beans encompasses our full mission of preventing kidney and urinary tract diseases, improving the healht and well-being of those affected by kidney disease, and increasing the availability of al organs for transplant,” NKFW’s CEO, Mike Crowley, said.

Crowley will cycle 100 miles on Friday to kick off the event and raise critical funds.

“Community participation is vital to reaching all of the individuals in Wisconsin who need us,” added Crowley.

Participants can register individually or in groups, but all are encouraged to track their miles during the Transplant Games to work towards the goal of walking or biking 33 miles in honor of the 33% of the population that is at risk for chronic kidney disease. Participants will be able to participate in any other Transplant Games events too.

“This is a community event that brings together families and friends working to common goal of increasing the availability of all organs and creating awareness.” Crowley said.

