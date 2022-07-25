Advertisement

Madison apartment fire displaces one

Fire damage was extensive but was contained to the single unit.
(Source: WIFR)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department said one person was displaced after an apartment fire early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to a multi-unit apartment building on the 2300 block of Badger Parkway around 5:15 a.m.

According to MFD, the first crews on scene reported that the apartment building was evacuated and filled with smoke, but the location of the fire was unknown.

Crews started searching the apartment building and were then able to locate the source of the fire. After forcing the door to an unoccupied unit, the fire was quickly extinguished.

MFD said the fire was extinguished by 5:34 a.m. and then crews were able to ventilate the unit.

Fire damage was extensive but was contained to the single unit.

No injuries were reported, according to MFD. The Red Cross is assisting the tenant with temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

